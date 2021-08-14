UrduPoint.com

Italy Mulls Evacuation Of Embassy Staff From Kabul - Di Maio

Italy makes preparations for any developments in Afghanistan and considers evacuation of the embassy workers and compatriots, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Italy makes preparations for any developments in Afghanistan and considers evacuation of the embassy workers and compatriots, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday.

"I have discussed the situation with Prime Minister [Mario] Draghi. In the foreign ministry we monitor it 24 hours a day in a close cooperation with our embassy in Kabul, the defense and interior ministries, as well as the intelligence. The priority is ensuring safety for our compatriots," Di Maio said in an interview to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The resources that Italy sends to the Afghan security forces might be redirected to the Afghan personnel of the Italian diplomatic mission and the military in Kabul, the minister added.

"We are preparing for any developments, including evacuation.

We need to think about the safety of the employees of our embassy and our compatriots. If needed, we will fly everybody to Italy quickly and safely with the help of the defense ministry," Di Maio said, noting that in case of evacuation, the Italian embassy will continue its operations in Rome.

In late July, the United States and several EU countries including Italy issued a joint communique, urging the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to stop their offensive in Afghanistan and condemning mass killings across the country.

The US and a number of European countries have announced closure of their embassies in Kabul and called on the citizens to immediately leave the war-torn Afghanistan as Taliban militants are seizing more land.

