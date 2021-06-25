Italy Mulls Extending Ban on Dismissals in Fragile Economy Sectors - Reports

The Italian government is mulling extending a ban on dismissals past June but only in sectors considered particularly fragile, media said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Italian government is mulling extending a ban on dismissals past June but only in sectors considered particularly fragile, media said Friday.

Trade unions have been calling for the extension for fear that the ban's expiration would trigger a wave of layoffs, the Ansa news agency reported.

The motion will also extend a moratorium on demands for outstanding taxes, the agency cited sources as saying.

Italy's unemployment rate rose to 10.7% in April from 10.4% in March as more people went out to look for work amid signs of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.