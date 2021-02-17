UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Must Rebuild After Pandemic, At Heart Of EU: Draghi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:21 PM

Italy must rebuild after pandemic, at heart of EU: Draghi

New Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday the coronavirus crisis presented an opportunity for Italy to rebuild just as it did after World War II, as part of a more integrated EU

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :New Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday the coronavirus crisis presented an opportunity for Italy to rebuild just as it did after World War II, as part of a more integrated EU.

"Today we have, as did the governments of the immediate post-war period, the possibility or rather than responsibility to start a new reconstruction," he said in his first speech to parliament, adding that supporting his government meant backing the idea of "an ever more integrated European Union".

bur-ar/aa/gd

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Italy World War Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launches professional players ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,570 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Three outlaws arrested in sargodha

30 seconds ago

Drug peddler held in sialkot

32 seconds ago

US court orders $834 mn from BMS, Sanofi on Plavix ..

4 minutes ago

Staff-level accord with IMF to spur economic growt ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.