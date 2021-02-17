Italy Must Rebuild After Pandemic, At Heart Of EU: Draghi
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:21 PM
New Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday the coronavirus crisis presented an opportunity for Italy to rebuild just as it did after World War II, as part of a more integrated EU
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :New Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday the coronavirus crisis presented an opportunity for Italy to rebuild just as it did after World War II, as part of a more integrated EU.
"Today we have, as did the governments of the immediate post-war period, the possibility or rather than responsibility to start a new reconstruction," he said in his first speech to parliament, adding that supporting his government meant backing the idea of "an ever more integrated European Union".
bur-ar/aa/gd