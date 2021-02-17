Italy must rebuild after pandemic, at heart of EU: Draghi

New Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday the coronavirus crisis presented an opportunity for Italy to rebuild just as it did after World War II, as part of a more integrated EU

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :New Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday the coronavirus crisis presented an opportunity for Italy to rebuild just as it did after World War II, as part of a more integrated EU.

"Today we have, as did the governments of the immediate post-war period, the possibility or rather than responsibility to start a new reconstruction," he said in his first speech to parliament, adding that supporting his government meant backing the idea of "an ever more integrated European Union".

bur-ar/aa/gd