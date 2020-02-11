Italy Must Retake Initiative in Libya to Solve Migration, Economic Issues - Lawmaker

Italy has lost the initiative in Libya in recent years and must revive its active role in finding a solution to the conflict in the country in order to protect its own national interests there, Marco Minniti, a Democratic Party (PD) member of the Italian parliament and former minister of the interior, has told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Italy has lost the initiative in Libya in recent years and must revive its active role in finding a solution to the conflict in the country in order to protect its own national interests there, Marco Minniti, a Democratic Party (PD) member of the Italian parliament and former minister of the interior, has told Sputnik in an interview.

"I think in recent years, Italy for a number of reasons has somewhat lost its initiative. It happened for a very simple reason because it made the immigration issue and the position of non-intervention in Libya a point of division within the European Union and not a theme to be tackled together [with Libyan residents]," Minniti, who is considered to be among the most prominent Italian politicians seeking to find a solution to the Libyan conflict, said.

Minniti recalled that up to two and a half years ago, Italy had direct relations with various actors in Libyan society, not only with officials at the highest level but also Libya's urban and tribal leaders. These connections, however, have been lost for now.

"Italy is counting heavily on Libya. A great part of Italy's national interest lies in Libya, and there are three major issues. The first is managing migration flows. The second is fighting against international terrorism ... Thirdly, its energy interests, meaning that Italy has very strong energy [oil and gas] ties with Libya. The blockade of part of the oil and gas fields is a pretty serious problem for Italy. Therefore, when I say that part of Italy's national interest lies in Libya, it is clear that Italy must play an active role [there]," Minniti said.

The lawmaker noted that until just over four years ago, the city of Sirte had been in the hands of Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"Already today, in Libya there are foreign fighters who came from Syria and Iraq, and therefore, there is a risk that if there is no settlement in Libya, the country can become a safe haven for terrorists of the Islamic State, which will be a direct threat to Italy and Europe," Minniti said.

Migration has been one of the key issues that have influenced Italian policy towards Libya, given that the North African country has become a haven for human traffickers. The previous government, a coalition between the right-wing Lega party and the Five Star Movement that collapsed in September, used to deny NGO rescue boats permission to dock at Italian ports, accusing them of facilitating undocumented migration.

Italy's present government has extended a memorandum of understanding on migration with the UN-backed Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez Sarraj, that ensures that any intercepted boats in the Mediterranean Sea carrying migrants from Libya are sent back to the North African country. In total, more than 650,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by boat since 2014.

Libya is also a key exporter of oil and gas to Italy. The GreenStream pipeline runs from western Libya to the Italian island of Sicily and contributes to approximately 10 percent of the European country's gas needs.