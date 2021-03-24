Italy Needs All COVID-19 Vaccines Including Sputnik V - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Italy needs all existing vaccines against COVID-19, including Russia's Sputnik V, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

On Sunday, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said that Europe will not need Sputnik V, as the four vaccines already approved for use in the bloc were enough for reaching collective immunity.

"I think that we need all vaccines if they are effective and safe ... Thus we should not have any prejudices because it does not make sense. If the European Medicine Agency (EMA) says that a vaccine is safe, it will be fine for me whether the vaccine is American or European or Russian," Speranza said on Tuesday evening, as broadcast by Italian tv channel Rai 3.

On March 7, Speranza said that if Sputnik V is approved by European and Italian watchdogs, he was ready to discuss with Russia its use and manufacture in Italy.

The idea to use Sputnik V in Italy was also supported by other local officials. On Saturday, Nicola Zingaretti, the president of the Lazio region, said that soon there will be a deal on conducting scientific studies of Sputnik V by the Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome. Francesco Vaia, the institute's director, said that Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, which developed the vaccine, would send its specialists to Rome for a cooperative study on Sputnik V's robustness against different COVID-19 variants.