Italy Needs Stricter Measures for Transport, High Schools to Slow Down COVID - Ex-Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Italy should counter the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 by shoring up control measures in public transport and schools, former Italian minister of health Girolamo Sirchia told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Italy should counter the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 by shoring up control measures in public transport and schools, former Italian minister of health Girolamo Sirchia told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree making face masks mandatory in all outdoor public areas and imposing a midnight curfew for restaurants in a bid to counter the return of the virus to Europe's once worst-hit country.

While saluting the new measures as "quite well-balanced," Sirchia said that the national response could be further reinforced by addressing the regulations for public transport and higher grade schooling.

"The problem of transport ... is another very important problem because the trains in the cities are still full. This is another point that must be scrutinized," the ex-minister said.

Pointing out that only universities in Italy have switched to distant learning while schools continued with business as normal, Sirchia said "Maybe we need to reconsider this, reconsider that the last grades of high schools can also stay at home."

The former minister believes that the social life habits of Italians have so far not changed much as nightlife has continued as usual. However, the new decree might make it clear to people that the situation is becoming more serious.

"We have had a very long and a very strong austerity policy which in practice in the last ten years has greatly reduced the strength of our health service.

This is a grave mistake, which has reduced our tools, reduced the number of doctors, hospitals, and therefore when the pandemic came, we found ourselves weakened instead of well prepared," Sirchia said.

At the same time, the ex-minister opined that the Italian healthcare system should now be generally better prepared for a new coronavirus pandemic wave than it was half a year ago.

"Now they have invested a lot of money in the health service, the number of resuscitation beds is now 7000. Doctors are being hired. So there is a strong investment effort going on. It was a very serious mistake to have reduced the potential of the health service, now they are trying to put back money and people," he said.

The former minister does not expect any shortage of face masks, sanitizers and other protective materials during the second wave. He believes that the government has understood its strategic mistake of having relied fully on the production of face masks in China and now has resolved it by starting production at home.

Italy used to be Europe's worst affected nation when coronavirus first appeared on the continent. Following a brief easing of restrictive measures in Italy during the summer, the fall brought a resurgence of cases. On Wednesday, Italian health authorities confirmed 7,332 new cases per day, marking the highest ever daily increase for the country.

As of Thursday, Italy's toll of coronavirus cases reached 372,799, including a death toll of 36,289 people.