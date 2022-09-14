UrduPoint.com

Italy Not Listed In Report On Alleged Financing Of Foreign Parties By Russia - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of Foreign Parties by Russia - Official

The Italian Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) found that Italian officials are not in the report on Russia's alleged secret financing of politicians in two dozen countries, the committee head, Senator Adolfo Urso, said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Italian Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) found that Italian officials are not in the report on Russia's alleged secret financing of politicians in two dozen countries, the committee head, Senator Adolfo Urso, said on Wednesday.

The Biden administration claimed that Russia allegedly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to meddle in politics in over 20 countries after the US Foreign Ministry declassified information from a State Department cable that was sent to US embassies around the world, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Urso said that he had contacted Deputy Secretary of the Council of Ministers Franco Gabrielli, who is responsible for state security issues of the republic, and found out that "at the moment there is no news regarding Italy.

"

The information from the US report will be considered at the next Copasir meeting, which is likely to take place on Friday, Urso added.

Leading Italian political forces have already started to accuse each other of getting the Russian funding, threatened opponents with lawsuits for libel and called for the publication of the report's contents.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected claims it is meddling in the politics of foreign countries around the world.

The US authorities abstained from naming the countries where the funds were allegedly transferred, and refused to tell the cost of influence operations in Ukraine. No concrete evidence was also provided to support the claims.

