Italy Not Making COVID Passes Mandatory For All Private, Public Sectors Workers - Salvini

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Italian government does not plan to extend the scope of COVID-19 passes to make it obligatory for all private and public sector workers, Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's eurosceptic Lega party, said on Wednesday.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday that the authorities were considering including all sectors in the list of those required to have such certificates.

"I spoke to Premier [Mario] Draghi and there was nothing about extending the Green Pass to all public and private sector workers," Salvini said during his visit to the Milan Furniture Fair, as quoted by the ANSA news agency.

The so-called Green Passes show that the person is either vaccinated against COVID-19, or has recently recovered from it or tested negative. Starting August 6, the certificates are obligatory in bars and restaurants as well as at mass events. From Early September, they are also necessary to travel on certain types of long-distance transport, including express trains, airplanes, ships, ferries and interregional buses.

