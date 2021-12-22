Italy Not Ruling Out Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination - Prime Minister

Italy's prime minister, Mario Draghi, said on Wednesday that the government has never ruled out compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 and will consider obliging new categories of citizens to mandatory vaccination

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Italy's prime minister, Mario Draghi, said on Wednesday that the government has never ruled out compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 and will consider obliging new categories of citizens to mandatory vaccination.

"Compulsory vaccination is still under consideration, it has never been ruled out. The approach, which we applied earlier, is reflected in the indicators (of COVID-19 dynamics). We will estimate it (compulsory vaccination). We have already subjected some categories to it and will consider doing so with others," Draghi said at the final press conference this year.

He mentioned that this matter may become a subject of "urgent consideration in case the number of infections continues to increase." Currently, all employees in the medical, educational and law enforcement sectors are obliged to undergo vaccination against COVID-19.

The prime minister added that the nationwide obligatory wearing of masks outdoors and compulsory COVID-19 testing to attend crowded events, regardless of whether a person holds a certificate of vaccination or recovery from coronavirus, may be introduced at an extended meeting of the government and an expert group on COVID-19 on Thursday.

Draghi highlighted that Italy has provided three-fourths of the country's population with a third round of vaccines by distributing 15 million doses.

At the moment, the Italian government is striving to vaccinate 90% of its citizens. Currently, 86.44% of Italy's population ages 12 and over has already undergone vaccination. Last week, the country started vaccinating children ages 5 and over, and since then has vaccinated 108,000 adults.

During the last 24 hours, Italy recorded 30,000 new coronavirus cases. The new wave of the pandemic in the country emerged in October with 2,500 cases per day and continues to rise.