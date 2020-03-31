UrduPoint.com
Italy Observes Moment Of Silence, Flies Flags At Half-Mast For COVID-19 Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Italy observed at Tuesday noon a moment of silence for people who have died of COVID-19, with flags flown at half-mast across the country

ROME/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Italy observed at Tuesday noon a moment of silence for people who have died of COVID-19, with flags flown at half-mast across the country.

The initiative of the National Association of Italian Municipalities to mourn coronavirus victims of Italy and the world was supported by all city mayors.

They were joined by national and local tv channels and state bodies.

On Tuesday morning, flags of Italy and the European Union were lowered at half-mast by the Quirinal Palace, an Italian presidential residence. The Italian Embassy in Moscow has followed suit.

Italy ranks first in the world in terms of COVID-19 deaths. As of Monday, the country has had a total of 101,739 cases of the infection, including 11,591 deaths.

