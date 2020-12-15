UrduPoint.com
Italy On Track Toward Mortality Last Seen In 1944 - Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:48 PM

Italy is heading toward a grime milestone of 700,000 deaths by the end of this year, the highest mortality since World War Two, the director of the national statistics institute Istat said Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Italy is heading toward a grime milestone of 700,000 deaths by the end of this year, the highest mortality since World War Two, the director of the national statistics institute Istat said Tuesday.

"The year 2020 is not over yet but, by our prudent estimate, we will pass the 700,000 mark this year.

It is concerning because the last time something like this happened was in 1944, in the midst of World War Two," Gian Carlo Blangiardo told the Rai3 channel.

The country recorded 647,000 deaths in 2019.

Italy emerged as Europe's first coronavirus hotspot in March and was the first country in the region to impose a nationwide lockdown. The country has so far reported 1.87 million cases and 65,857 virus-related deaths, the world's fifth highest death tally.

