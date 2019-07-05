UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Open To Dialogue With Russia Despite EU Policies -Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Italy Open to Dialogue With Russia Despite EU Policies -Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Rome is ready to have a dialogue with Moscow, in spite of the complicated stance the European Union has on Russia, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a dinner with representatives of the Russian-Italian Civic Society Dialogue Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Rome is ready to have a dialogue with Moscow, in spite of the complicated stance the European Union has on Russia, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a dinner with representatives of the Russian-Italian Civic Society Dialogue Forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid an official visit to Italy on Friday, during which he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Pope Francis and Conte. On Thursday evening at the Villa Madama, the Italian government's official reception venue, Putin and Conte had a dinner with members of the Russian-Italian Civic Society Dialogue Forum.

"We have already said that we are in a quite complicated situation currently, especially if one looks at it through the lens of the European Union, which is now in a situation created by those violent attitudes expressed with regard to Russia.

But our government remains open to the possibility of negotiations. Also, our countries' civic societies continue to maintain this dialogue with the same great enthusiasm, keeping alive that spirit of dialogue and mutual affection that has always distinguished the relations between our two peoples," Conte said, as quoted in a statement released by the Kremlin's official site.

The relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in 2014 in light of the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia, which responded with a food embargo on the bloc's foodstuffs. In late June, the European Union officially extended its sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2020.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Visit Rome Vladimir Putin Same Italy SITE January June 2020 Government

Recent Stories

PM’s steps to shield the poor from inflation lau ..

10 minutes ago

NATO Sees No Breakthrough on INF Treaty - Stoltenb ..

2 minutes ago

Zhang Shuai into Wimbledon last 16 for first time

3 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi expresses grief over demise of Sha ..

3 minutes ago

All set for Asia's largest cattle market of sacrif ..

3 minutes ago

World Cup final on free to air TV if England get t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.