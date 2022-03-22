UrduPoint.com

Italy Open To Fifth Package Of Sanctions Against Russia - Foreign Minister

Published March 22, 2022

Italy Open to Fifth Package of Sanctions Against Russia - Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Italy welcomes discussion on a fifth package of sanctions against Russia amid its military operation in Ukraine and has negotiations with other energy suppliers on what should be done to avoid retaliatory measures from Moscow, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

"We are fully open on the sanctions issue, including the fifth package. From the Italian side, not only is there no voice against, but we are waiting for the proposal from the European Commission," Di Maio told reporters on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Regarding the possible involvement of the energy sector in the new sanctions package, the Italian minister said that Rome was actively working on the diversification of energy supplies to get ready for "potential blackmail on the part of Russia."

"Until there are signals of de-escalation over what Russian troops are doing in Ukraine, we obviously cannot but continue to weaken the Russian economy and reduce the economic maneuvering space for financing this war by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Di Maio said.

Reuters, citing sources, reported that EU countries have been working on the fifth package of sanctions against Russia and considering the possibility of imposing a ban on oil imports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that an embargo on Russian oil imports would seriously worsen the energy balance in Europe and affect everyone.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in Russia.

