Italy Opens Preliminary Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination to People Over 16

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Italian health authorities on Thursday opened pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens over 16.

Before that, the South European country prioritized the vaccination of the elderly, which has now been largely completed. Approximately 90 percent of Italians over 80 and more than 80 percent of people aged 70 to 79 have got their shots.

In light of that, the authorities decided to expand the vaccine drive's reach to cover younger people as well. An important step in that direction was made on Monday with the country's medicines agency authorizing the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for teenagers aged 12 to 15. Currently, it can be done only in four regions � Lombardy, Veneto, Campania and Calabria � but it is about to go nationwide over the course of June.

Meanwhile, some major cities have been holding so-called 'open days' on weekends, when everyone over 15 can get vaccinated without a prior appointment. However, due to citizens' enthusiasm to get their jabs and somewhat shambolic organization, unfortunate incidents have been taking place. For example, when a scuffle broke out on Wednesday, during Republic Day, in Bologna, when it turned out that only 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were available.

Italy launched its vaccination drive on December 27 and aspires to have 80 percent of the population immune by late September. So far, the country has fully vaccinated almost 12.4 million people or 22.85 percent of the population.