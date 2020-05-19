UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Opposes Bilateral Tourism Deals Between EU Countries - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Italy Opposes Bilateral Tourism Deals Between EU Countries - Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Italy wants all EU countries to open their borders after passing the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and is against creating so-called bilateral tourism corridors, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, he took part in a videoconference with his colleagues from other EU countries regarding tourism.

"We have decided to work together on organizing this holiday season. There will be no tourism corridors based on bilateral agreements. It is unacceptable and contradicts the spirit of Europe," the minister said in a video message posted on his Facebook.

The diplomat added that Italy would provide tourism companies with weekly updates on the COVID-19 situation in every region of the country and also cancel the list of undesirable tourist destinations.

"We are expecting reciprocal steps," Di Maio said, addressing the European partners.

Last week, Italy's Corriere della Sera daily newspaper reported that Rome was working to create special travel corridors with Germany, Russia, and China.

Italy has confirmed a total of 225,886 cases with the death toll of 32,007. The latter increased by 99 in the last 24 hours which is the lowest number of new fatalities since the beginning of the lockdown.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Facebook Germany Rome Italy All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regi ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

1 hour ago

Measures Taken by Russia Led to One of Lowest COVI ..

6 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 160 In Lowest Dail ..

6 minutes ago

Spain Records Less Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths for 2n ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.