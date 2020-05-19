Italy Opposes Bilateral Tourism Deals Between EU Countries - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Italy wants all EU countries to open their borders after passing the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and is against creating so-called bilateral tourism corridors, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, he took part in a videoconference with his colleagues from other EU countries regarding tourism.

"We have decided to work together on organizing this holiday season. There will be no tourism corridors based on bilateral agreements. It is unacceptable and contradicts the spirit of Europe," the minister said in a video message posted on his Facebook.

The diplomat added that Italy would provide tourism companies with weekly updates on the COVID-19 situation in every region of the country and also cancel the list of undesirable tourist destinations.

"We are expecting reciprocal steps," Di Maio said, addressing the European partners.

Last week, Italy's Corriere della Sera daily newspaper reported that Rome was working to create special travel corridors with Germany, Russia, and China.

Italy has confirmed a total of 225,886 cases with the death toll of 32,007. The latter increased by 99 in the last 24 hours which is the lowest number of new fatalities since the beginning of the lockdown.