Italy Opposes NATO Intervention in Ukraine - Di Maio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Italy will not support a NATO intervention in Ukraine for fear it could tip the conflict into the third world war, Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said on Saturday.

"We will oppose a military intervention by NATO in the war in Ukraine because this would lead to a military world war," he was quoted as saying by TGCom24 on the sidelines of an event near Naples.

The top Italian diplomat described the ongoing standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine as a world war but, "fortunately, not from a military point of view."