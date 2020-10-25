UrduPoint.com
Italy Orders Bars, Restaurants to Close After 6 pm Under New Anti-COVID Measures

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The Italian Council of Ministers adopted on Sunday a new set of measures to contain the COVID-19 second wave, closing theaters and cinemas, and banning bars and restaurants from working after 6:00 pm (17:00 GMT).

The country also shut down gyms, swimming pools, spa-centers and casinos. The measures are in effect until November 24.

The new decree was expected to be approved on Saturday, but it was postponed because of talks between the government and the heads of Italian regions, who suggested to impose milder restrictions.

The new measures came amid the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections, which have been hitting daily records since early October. Some Italian regions have introduced a curfew to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The country recorded 19,143 cases in the past 24 hours. Overall, Italy confirmed over 504,000 COVID-19 cases with over 37,000 deaths and 264,000 recoveries.

