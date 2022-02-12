UrduPoint.com

Italy Orders Non-Essential Employees In Kiev Embassy To Leave - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Italy orders the non-essential staff of the embassy in Kiev to return home, but the diplomatic mission will continue to operate, Italian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Italy orders the non-essential staff of the embassy in Kiev to return home, but the diplomatic mission will continue to operate, Italian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"A decision was made and agreed with the EU embassies present in Ukraine to return the non-essential personnel of our diplomatic mission in Kiev, which will continue to function in any case," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

