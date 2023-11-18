Italy overpower North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifier

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) -- Italy broke the curse with a 5-2 victory over North Macedonia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers here on Saturday, with Federico Chiesa scoring a brace.

North Macedonia had left the Azzurri unfavorable memories, eliminating Italy in a Qatar World Cup qualifying play-off last year and holding Luciano Spalletti's side to 1-1 draw in their first meeting of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Chiesa returned to action on Friday, with Jorginho also getting the nod in the middle of the park while Napoli star Eljif Elmas started for the away side.

The game started in Italy's favor as Giacomo Raspadori found the net in the 13th minute but it was wiped out due to offside.

The home side broke the deadlock minutes later through a corner as Raspadori's pass found Matteo Darmian to turn in a header.

Italy continued their dominance and Jorginho should have doubled the lead in the 40th minute but saw his weak spot-kick parried away.