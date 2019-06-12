ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Italy passed a security and migration decree which aims to curb the activity of migrant rescue ships operated by humanitarian groups.

The decree, approved on Tuesday evening, states that any boats that ignore Italian authorities' orders and enter Italian waters in violation of international law can be fined from 10,000 Euros ($11,300) to 50,000 euros. If the violations are repeated, the boats may be seized.

After the draft version of the law was made public in May, UN human rights groups wrote Italy and said that the decree was an attempt to criminalize search and rescue operations conducted by humanitarian groups.

After the passing of the decree, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that the measure did not pursue repressive goals, but intended to curb illegal immigration.

Europe has been struggling with its worst migration crisis in recent history for some four years. Italy alongside Spain and Greece have been among the most affected countries as they serve as the main entry points for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

Italy's government has banned vessels carrying rescued migrants from entering its territorial waters, with the nation's ports having remained closed to such boats since last summer.