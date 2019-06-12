UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Passes Decree Aimed To Curb NGO Rescue Ship Operations In Italy's Waters

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:10 AM

Italy Passes Decree Aimed to Curb NGO Rescue Ship Operations in Italy's Waters

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Italy passed a security and migration decree which aims to curb the activity of migrant rescue ships operated by humanitarian groups.

The decree, approved on Tuesday evening, states that any boats that ignore Italian authorities' orders and enter Italian waters in violation of international law can be fined from 10,000 Euros ($11,300) to 50,000 euros. If the violations are repeated, the boats may be seized.

After the draft version of the law was made public in May, UN human rights groups wrote Italy and said that the decree was an attempt to criminalize search and rescue operations conducted by humanitarian groups.

After the passing of the decree, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that the measure did not pursue repressive goals, but intended to curb illegal immigration.

Europe has been struggling with its worst migration crisis in recent history for some four years. Italy alongside Spain and Greece have been among the most affected countries as they serve as the main entry points for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

Italy's government has banned vessels carrying rescued migrants from entering its territorial waters, with the nation's ports having remained closed to such boats since last summer.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Interior Minister Spain Italy Greece May From Government

Recent Stories

European Commission Ready to Forcibly Cut Italy's ..

26 seconds ago

Sefcovic Sees No Obstacles to Next Round of EU-Rus ..

28 seconds ago

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 results

30 seconds ago

Tennis: ATP Stuttgart results - 1st update

31 seconds ago

Boy dies of Ebola in Uganda as virus spreads from ..

33 seconds ago

Owners of Estonian Trawler Roxen Seized by Russia ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.