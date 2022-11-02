UrduPoint.com

Italy Pauses Weapons Supply To Ukraine, Will Discuss Delivery With NATO - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Italy Pauses Weapons Supply to Ukraine, Will Discuss Delivery With NATO - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Italy has halted its sixth package of military aid for Ukraine saying it needs first to clarify with NATO allies what exactly Kiev needs and what Rome is able to provide, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Rome has paused the military assistance to Ukraine "only because it is necessary to coordinate with NATO and consider in detail Ukraine's military demands," a government source was quoted as saying.

"Only then we will understand what Kiev needs and what weapons we can supply," the source added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in coming days to discuss, among other things, arms supplies to Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

Ukraine has reportedly asked Italy to send SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile systems, but the Italian defense ministry made it clear it did not have enough to spare and might send an alternative weapon, Il Messaggero said.

Last week, the Italian government donated "20 to 30" M109L self-propelled howitzers to Kiev as part of the fifth military aid package. Italy has already provided Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carriers, six PzH 2000 howitzers, and two multiple launch rocket systems in the previous four packages.

