Italy Plans To Allow Interregional, International Trips Starting From June 3 - Government

Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The Italian government is going to lift a coronavirus-linked ban on trips between the country's regions as well as traveling abroad starting from June 3, the Council of Ministers said on Saturday in a statement.

Italy significantly restricted people's movement between the country's regions and even within them amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March. On May 4, the country eased the restrictions, allowing people to visit their relatives within their region.

According to the government's statement, starting from May 18, there will be no restrictions on the movement within Italian regions. At the same time, Italian citizens will not be allowed to use public transport or personal vehicles outside regions of residence until June 3.

Journeys to and from foreign countries will be banned until the same date.

The cabinet stressed that there could be further restrictions on people's movement in line with the government's decisions that would be made depending on the epidemiological situation. 

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy is facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe with 223,885 confirmed cases and 31,610 fatalities.

