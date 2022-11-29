UrduPoint.com

Italy Plans To Nationalize Oil Refinery Of Russia's Lukoil In Sicily - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Italy Plans to Nationalize Oil Refinery of Russia's Lukoil in Sicily - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Italy is considering the nationalization of an oil refinery owned by Russian energy giant Lukoil and located in the city of Priolo on the island of Sicily, with the country's cabinet expected to decide on the issue on December 1, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

The measure is aimed at saving the plant in connection with the eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia, which provides for the gradual introduction of an embargo on Russian oil imports, starting from December 5, the news agency reported, adding that Lukoil's plant in Sicily refined Russia's Urals oil.

Last week, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said the government was considering all existing options to save the Priolo plant, including its possible nationalization. Other solutions include providing additional guarantees by Italian export credit agency SACE for the purchase of oil outside Russia and selling the refinery to a third-party investor.

Rome is also discussing a possible appeal to the European Commission with a request that the embargo be postponed on the example of Bulgaria.

Nationalization is the last option to be taken if all the others fail, Urso told Italian newspaper La Sicilia.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the European Union has introduced eight packages of sanction against Moscow. The sixth package provided for the gradual introduction of an embargo on Russian oil imports, while the eighth package also included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for its maritime shipments to third countries. The price cap is scheduled to take effect on December 5, 2022, for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Rome Price Italy Bulgaria February December All From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

2 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

3 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.