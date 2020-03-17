UrduPoint.com
Italy Plans To Re-nationalise Alitalia Airlines: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Italy plans to re-nationalise Alitalia airlines: govt

The Italian government said it intends to re-nationalise the bankrupt Alitalia airline under an emergency economic rescue plan for the coronavirus pandemic

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Italian government said it intends to re-nationalise the bankrupt Alitalia airline under an emergency economic rescue plan for the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will create "a new company wholly controlled by the ministry of economy and finance, or controlled by a company with a majority public stake, including an indirect one" to take over the airline, the Italian government said in legislation published late Monday.

