Italy Pledges 140Mln Euros to Global Efforts to Fight Coronavirus

Italy will donate a total 140 million euros ($153 million) to the World Health Organization and two charities in charge of immunization to support the global fight against the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020)

"We will contribute 140 million euros to the three organizations," he said during an international pledging event held online by the European Union.

Conte said 10 million euros would go to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to accelerate research to find a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 10 million will be donated to the WHO to continue supporting the most vulnerable countries, with the rest going to the vaccine alliance Gavi, which provides vaccines to poor countries.