UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Pledges $41.6Mln To Support Afghan Development In 2021 - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:42 PM

Italy Pledges $41.6Mln to Support Afghan Development in 2021 - Deputy Foreign Minister

Italy will look to support Afghanistan's ongoing development by pledging 35 million euros ($41.5 million) in 2021 to fund a range of cooperative projects, Deputy Foreign Minister Emanuela Del Re said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Italy will look to support Afghanistan's ongoing development by pledging 35 million Euros ($41.5 million) in 2021 to fund a range of cooperative projects, Deputy Foreign Minister Emanuela Del Re said on Tuesday.

"We also welcome the choice to ensure a strengthened coordination process between the government and its international partners based on the principles that inspire the partnership between the Afghan government and its donors. In this regard, I have the honor to announce Italy's commitment for 2021 to finance cooperation programs worth of 35 million euros in grants and loans," Del Re told the 2020 Afghanistan Conference.

The Italian deputy foreign minister said that the funds will be diverted to projects where her country's expertise will be able to provide significant benefits, such as rural development and infrastructure.

"Our initiatives will focus on key sectors where the Italian expertise can really provide an added value, development of connectivity and infrastructure, rural development and support to gender equality. We will also support the strengthening of health assistance, which has become vital for all countries due to COVID-19 outbreaks," Del Re remarked.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Italy 2020 All Government Million

Recent Stories

Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamz ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Government forms ‘Cashless Dubai Working G ..

31 minutes ago

Book launching ceremony of 'Phool se Lipti Aag' he ..

3 minutes ago

ICT administration ensuring implementation of COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective

3 minutes ago

CM listens public grievance at complain cell, issu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.