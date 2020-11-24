Italy Pledges $41.6Mln to Support Afghan Development in 2021 - Deputy Foreign Minister

Italy will look to support Afghanistan's ongoing development by pledging 35 million euros ($41.5 million) in 2021 to fund a range of cooperative projects, Deputy Foreign Minister Emanuela Del Re said on Tuesday

"We also welcome the choice to ensure a strengthened coordination process between the government and its international partners based on the principles that inspire the partnership between the Afghan government and its donors. In this regard, I have the honor to announce Italy's commitment for 2021 to finance cooperation programs worth of 35 million euros in grants and loans," Del Re told the 2020 Afghanistan Conference.

The Italian deputy foreign minister said that the funds will be diverted to projects where her country's expertise will be able to provide significant benefits, such as rural development and infrastructure.

"Our initiatives will focus on key sectors where the Italian expertise can really provide an added value, development of connectivity and infrastructure, rural development and support to gender equality. We will also support the strengthening of health assistance, which has become vital for all countries due to COVID-19 outbreaks," Del Re remarked.