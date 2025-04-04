Italy PM clears diary, govt urges calm in US tariff response

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cleared her diary Thursday to focus on the response to a hike in US tariffs on EU goods, as her government warned against a trade war.

Meloni had late Wednesday criticised the tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump as "wrong" and said Rome would do everything to seek a deal with Washington, warning that a trade war "would inevitably weaken the West in favour of other global actors".

She gathered her key ministers on Thursday to discuss their approach and afterwards, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso called for calm.

"Responding to tariffs on goods with other tariffs on goods exacerbates the impact on the European economy," he told the Senate.

"The first rule is not to harm ourselves further, triggering an escalation of retaliation that would unleash a devastating trade war.

"We must react, yes, but in an intelligent way, remaining calm, to fully assess the direct and indirect consequences of the American measures and therefore the best response.

"

Government ministers would meet in the coming days with business associations to discuss the situation, Urso said.

While welcoming the EU's approach in opening talks with the US administration, he also urged the bloc to act "immediately" to restore competitiveness to companies.

He said Brussels should suspend rules on the Green Deal -- the EU's ambitious climate plan setting the bloc on a path to become carbon-neutral by 2050 -- citing damage to a car industry now being hit by US tariffs of 25 percent.

He also called for a "Buy European" plan to incentivise investment in the bloc, and for Brussels to finalise free trade agreements to open up alternative markets.

Italy, the third-largest economy in the eurozone, recently became the world's fourth-largest exporter, Urso said.

Some 10 percent of its exports go to the United States.