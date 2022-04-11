Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia reliance

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in gas powerhouse Algeria on Monday as Rome steps up efforts to reduce its heavy reliance on Russian energy imports

Italy buys the vast majority of its natural gas from overseas, with over 40 percent of those imports coming from Russia.

But the war in Ukraine has sparked a European push for sanctions against Moscow, including moves to drastically cut such purchases.

Rome is hoping its second-biggest supplier Algeria can boost output via an undersea pipeline in order to provide alternatives.

The Italian premier was invited by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss "reinforcing relations of cooperation between the two countries", Tebboune's office said, without giving more details.

Official news agency APS said the visit comes as the two countries enjoy "ever tighter cooperation in all areas, but particularly as concerns gas".

Italy is Algeria's biggest gas customer, importing some 6.4 billion cubic metres of Algerian gas during the first quarter of 2021, a 109 percent uptick from the previous year.

The war in Ukraine and the subsequent campaign of Western sanctions have prompted Italy, one of the most Russia-reliant gas importers in Europe, to step up efforts to find other sources.