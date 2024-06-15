Italy PM Slams Putin's 'propaganda' On Ukraine Peace Talks
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday slammed as "propaganda" Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that Ukraine effectively surrender before any peace talks
Bari, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday slammed as "propaganda" Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that Ukraine effectively surrender before any peace talks.
"It doesn't seem particularly effective to me as a negotiation proposal to tell Ukraine that it must withdraw from Ukraine," she said at the end of a G7 summit in Italy, and as an international conference on ending the conflict opened in Switzerland.
"Let's say it seems more like a propaganda initiative... to create a narrative that wants to provide counter-information on where the responsibilities for the conflict lie."
Putin -- who was not invited to the Switzerland meeting -- had on Friday slammed the conference and demanded that Kyiv effectively surrender before any actual peace negotiations.
Meloni sent her foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, to the talks on Saturday and is due to attend herself on Sunday.
At the G7 summit on Thursday and Friday in Puglia, the leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada and Italy agreed on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine, as proof of their long-term support.
Meloni said Saturday that the United States, Canada, Britain and "probably" Japan will contribute to the loan, but not European Union countries.
The loan would be backed by the profits on the interest of an estimated 300 billion euros' worth of Russian central bank assets frozen by Western countries following the February 2022 invasion.
G7 leaders said they hoped to provide at least some of the loan to Ukraine this year, to help with defence, Kyiv's budget and reconstruction.
But crucial details still need to be hammered out, including who would provide the money and how they would share the risk in the event that the loan is not repaid.
The United States has said it is willing to put up the entire $50 billion but does not expect to do so, saying it would be a "loan syndicate" and the G7 leaders would "share the risk".
"European nations are currently not involved in this loan... Europe is already contributing by identifying the guarantee mechanism for the repayment of this loan," Meloni said.
ar/ide/imm
Recent Stories
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in mee ..
Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..
CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons of offals, garbage during Eid ..
LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities
PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament
Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Sindh Govt tapping renewable resources to reduce power tariff: CM
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Governor directs for uninterrupted electricity to hospitals, sanitation in Karac ..
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
More Stories From World
-
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager25 minutes ago
-
Hungary coach Rossi blasts 'passive' flops after Euro defeat to Switzerland25 minutes ago
-
Hungary coach Rossi blasts 'too passive' team after Euro defeat to Switzerland45 minutes ago
-
Biden jets to LA fundraiser starring Clooney, Roberts and Obama45 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier Li touts trade in rare Australia visit55 minutes ago
-
Ukraine seeks path to just peace at Swiss summit55 minutes ago
-
Confident Kipyegon to run a double in Paris1 hour ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table1 hour ago
-
Albania's shepherds race to save sheep from crushing heatwave1 hour ago
-
Pellegrini vows to navigate divided Slovakia out of turbulence2 hours ago
-
One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet2 hours ago