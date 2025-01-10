Italy PM slams 'unacceptable act of repression' in Venezuela

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday denounced "another unacceptable act of repression" in Venezuela, after an opposition leader was briefly detained when leaving a rally against President Nicolas Maduro.

"The news coming from Venezuela represents another unacceptable act of repression by the Maduro regime, whose proclaimed electoral victory we do not recognise," Meloni said in a statement.

"We intend to continue working for a democratic and peaceful transition. The legitimate aspirations of freedom and democracy of the Venezuelan people must finally be realised."

Meloni did not mention a specific event, but opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's team said she was briefly detained on Thursday after coming out of hiding to lead a demonstration in Caracas.