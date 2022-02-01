UrduPoint.com

Italy PM Urges Ukraine De-escalation In Putin Call

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for a "de-escalation" of tensions over Ukraine in a telephone call Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Draghi's office said

"Prime Minister Draghi underlined the importance of working for a de-escalation of tensions in light of the serious consequences that a worsening of the crisis would have," his office said.

"They agreed on a joint commitment to a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis, and the need to rebuild a climate of trust.

" The Tuesday morning call also covered bilateral issues, the statement said.

Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have been building for weeks, with Washington accusing Moscow of preparing an imminent invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

Russia denies any plans to invade but is demanding that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO and a series of other security guarantees against the US-led military alliance's expansion in the ex-Soviet bloc.

