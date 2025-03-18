Open Menu

Italy PM Walks Tightrope With EU Defence Spending, Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Italy PM walks tightrope with EU defence spending, Ukraine

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Italy's Giorgia Meloni will set out her position on EU defence plans on Tuesday, as she seeks to balance divisions in her coalition government with support for Ukraine, while keeping Washington onside.

The prime minister will give a speech to the Senate on her approach to a European Union summit starting on Thursday, where leaders will discuss plans to ramp up military aid for Ukraine amid faltering US support under President Donald Trump.

Meloni's hard-right government has until now strongly backed Kyiv in its war with Russia, despite her coalition partners' history of warm ties with Moscow.

And her far-right Brothers of Italy party last week backed an EU plan to ramp up defence spending, after Trump withdrew military support for Kyiv and opened negotiations with Moscow.

But Meloni has also sought to avoid antagonising Trump, a fellow populist conservative who invited her to his inauguration -- while shunning other major EU leaders.

At crisis talks with European allies in London earlier this month, following Trump's Oval Office clash with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Meloni stressed the importance of avoiding "the risk that the West divides".

She has brushed off French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of extending its nuclear umbrella to other European nations, saying it suggested "a disengagement of the US" and adding: "I would avoid this scenario."

She has also been clear that Italy would not send troops to defend any truce, including in a video call with allies on Saturday.

Recent Stories

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

7 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

22 minutes ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

2 hours ago
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 hours ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

2 hours ago

More Stories From World