Italy PM Walks Tightrope With EU Defence Spending, Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Italy's Giorgia Meloni will set out her position on EU defence plans on Tuesday, as she seeks to balance divisions in her coalition government with support for Ukraine, while keeping Washington onside.
The prime minister will give a speech to the Senate on her approach to a European Union summit starting on Thursday, where leaders will discuss plans to ramp up military aid for Ukraine amid faltering US support under President Donald Trump.
Meloni's hard-right government has until now strongly backed Kyiv in its war with Russia, despite her coalition partners' history of warm ties with Moscow.
And her far-right Brothers of Italy party last week backed an EU plan to ramp up defence spending, after Trump withdrew military support for Kyiv and opened negotiations with Moscow.
But Meloni has also sought to avoid antagonising Trump, a fellow populist conservative who invited her to his inauguration -- while shunning other major EU leaders.
At crisis talks with European allies in London earlier this month, following Trump's Oval Office clash with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Meloni stressed the importance of avoiding "the risk that the West divides".
She has brushed off French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of extending its nuclear umbrella to other European nations, saying it suggested "a disengagement of the US" and adding: "I would avoid this scenario."
She has also been clear that Italy would not send troops to defend any truce, including in a video call with allies on Saturday.
Recent Stories
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
More Stories From World
-
Early spring crops planted on 44,000ha in Belarus2 minutes ago
-
Italy PM walks tightrope with EU defence spending, Ukraine2 minutes ago
-
Russian drone attack cuts power in central Ukraine2 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka to launch paid medical services in tourist zones to boost health tourism2 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Argentina12 minutes ago
-
Greek woman given 3 life terms for killing her 3 daughters12 minutes ago
-
4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile12 minutes ago
-
South Korea, Japan, China top diplomats to meet in Tokyo52 minutes ago
-
Japan's land prices see biggest rise since 199252 minutes ago
-
Top diplomats of China, Japan, S.Korea set to meet in Tokyo52 minutes ago
-
Beijing meeting on Iran's nuclear issue backs rule of law, multilateralism: Iranian official1 hour ago
-
Chinese vice premier calls for leap forward in higher education1 hour ago