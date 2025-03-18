Italy PM walks tightrope with EU defence spending, Ukraine

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Italy's Giorgia Meloni will set out her position on EU defence plans on Tuesday, as she seeks to balance divisions in her coalition government with support for Ukraine, while keeping Washington onside.

The prime minister will give a speech to the Senate on her approach to a European Union summit starting on Thursday, where leaders will discuss plans to ramp up military aid for Ukraine amid faltering US support under President Donald Trump.

Meloni's hard-right government has until now strongly backed Kyiv in its war with Russia, despite her coalition partners' history of warm ties with Moscow.

And her far-right Brothers of Italy party last week backed an EU plan to ramp up defence spending, after Trump withdrew military support for Kyiv and opened negotiations with Moscow.

But Meloni has also sought to avoid antagonising Trump, a fellow populist conservative who invited her to his inauguration -- while shunning other major EU leaders.

At crisis talks with European allies in London earlier this month, following Trump's Oval Office clash with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Meloni stressed the importance of avoiding "the risk that the West divides".

She has brushed off French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of extending its nuclear umbrella to other European nations, saying it suggested "a disengagement of the US" and adding: "I would avoid this scenario."

She has also been clear that Italy would not send troops to defend any truce, including in a video call with allies on Saturday.