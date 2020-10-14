Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio expressed gratitude for Moscow's assistance to Rome in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, during a Wednesday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio expressed gratitude for Moscow's assistance to Rome in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, during a Wednesday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Once again I would like to thank Russia for all the assistance that was provided at the darkest and most difficult time," Di Maio said.

The Italian foreign minister also congratulated Russia on the progress related to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Italy was one of Europe's hardest-hit countries during the pandemic and was the first epicenter outside of China.

In March, Russian military virologists and epidemiological experts began arriving in Italy on 15 separate aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces. In total, eight medical and nursing teams visited Italy to provide vital treatment and disinfect medical facilities and retirement homes in the country.