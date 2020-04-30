UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Prime Minister Battles Local Leaders Over Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:38 PM

Italy Prime Minister battles local leaders over lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Thursday criticised regional chiefs for defying the government and lifting lockdown measures early, saying it risked undoing efforts to prevent a second coronavirus wave

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Thursday criticised regional chiefs for defying the government and lifting lockdown measures early, saying it risked undoing efforts to prevent a second coronavirus wave.

He also rebutted opposition accusations that he was robbing Italians of their constitutional rights.

"Initiatives involving less restrictive measures are contrary to national rules and are therefore to all intents and purposes illegitimate," Conte told parliament.

Regions south of Rome have suffered relatively few deaths from COVID-19 and local officials have been among the most vocal opponents of the two-month shutdown.

Calabria in the south allowed bars and restaurants with outside tables to open to the public on Thursday.

But areas of the north have also begun to open up.

Veneto region, which was among the first to be hit by the virus but has suffered far fewer deaths than neighbouring Lombardy, lifted a range of restrictions including on takeaways, pizzerias and some shops on Monday.

"We cannot allow the efforts made to be in vain because of rashness at this delicate stage. Moving from the policy of 'let's close everything' to 'let's reopen everything', would risk irreversibly compromising these efforts," Conte said.

While some businesses have been allowed to reopen, the lockdown will not begin to be lifted nationwide until May 4 and even then it will happen gradually over a series of weeks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Rome May All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

10 minutes ago

Court seeks progress report in Narowal Sports Comp ..

2 minutes ago

No decision to end lock down under consideration s ..

2 minutes ago

South zone police receives 40 PPEs, 150 facemasks

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 3 food points over adu ..

2 minutes ago

Suspected Employer of Slovak Journalist's Hitman D ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.