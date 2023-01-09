UrduPoint.com

Italy Probing Spike In Petrol Price After Complaints By Consumers - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Italy Probing Spike in Petrol Price After Complaints by Consumers - Reports

Rome prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into rising car fuel prices amid consumer complaints after the Italian government decided not to extend the cancellation of price surcharge from January 1, media reported on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Rome prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into rising car fuel prices amid consumer complaints after the Italian government decided not to extend the cancellation of price surcharge from January 1, media reported on Monday.

Consumer rights group Codacons has asked the prosecutors' offices in 104 cities to investigate possible speculation in fuel price hikes as fuel companies and gas stations jacked up prices above the 18 euro cents ($0.19) maximum surcharge set under the government's discontinued cap, Italian newspaper il Messaggero reported.

In late December, the average price of self-serve gas in Italy was 1.627 Euros per liter, according to the Staffetta Quotidiana newspaper. According to the latest data available, the gas price has grown to 1.82 euros per liter. On the motorways, as well as large islands, the price is 10 euro cents higher. The most expensive type of fuel is diesel, the average price of which has crossed the 2 euros per liter mark and reaches 2.

5 euros per liter at manned gas stations on motorways, the report said.

"Fuel prices seem to be out of control, and since the end of the excise tax reduction, we have seen a strong increase in prices at gas stations throughout the country, the scale of which in no way seems justified by the dynamics of oil prices," Codacons President Carlo Rienzi said, as quoted by the newspaper.

In addition to the prosecutor's office, the issue of abnormal price increases will be addressed by the Financial Guard, which is expected to carry out inspections this week, the newspaper reported.

In late March, the government of former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi temporarily reduced fuel excise taxes by 30 euro cents. This measure was repeatedly extended, including by the government of current Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni but reduced to 18 euro cents. As a result, the Italian authorities were able to keep motor fuel prices below the 2-euro threshold for most of the year.

