Italy Prolongs Emergency Situation Regime Over COVID-19 Pandemic Until April 30

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Italian government has decided to prolong the emergency situation regime imposed over the coronavirus pandemic until April 30, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Council of Ministers introduced the emergency situation regime for six months on January 30. On July 31, the regime was extended until October 15, and in October, until January 31, 2021.

The emergency situation regime allows the national government to make any decisions on fighting the pandemic and overcoming its consequences without the parliament's approval, which is criticized by the opposition.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 92.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.97 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has confirmed more than 2.3 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 80,000 fatalities.

More Stories From World

