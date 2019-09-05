UrduPoint.com
Italy Proposes Gentiloni As New European Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:28 PM

Italy has put forward former centre-left prime minister Paolo Gentiloni as its candidate for the incoming European Commission, one of his colleagues in the Democratic Party (PD) said Thursday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Italy has put forward former centre-left prime minister Paolo Gentiloni as its candidate for the incoming European Commission, one of his colleagues in the Democratic Party (PD) said Thursday.

Gentiloni, 64, was premier from 2016-18, succeeding Matteo Renzi.

He was considered a force of stability and became one of the most popular politicians in Italy.

"Happy for Paolo Gentiloni, the perfect choice which will give Italy back its lustre. See you in Brussels," wrote Gentiloni's former economic development minister Carlo Calenda, currently an MEP.

Gentiloni, from an aristocratic background, was also foreign minister from 2014-16. He also currently holds the honorific title of president of the PD, with Nicola Zingaretti as party leader.

