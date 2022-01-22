UrduPoint.com

Italy Proposes To Include Espresso In UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Italy Proposes to Include Espresso in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The Italian Agriculture Ministry has submitted an application for recognition of Italian espresso as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, Deputy Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said on Friday.

According to the official, cited by the Sky TG24 broadcaster, espresso represents Italy's national identity and an expression of Italian sociability, and the latter is particularly important in terms of the pandemic. This year, the ministry unanimously agreed to the nomination of the famous coffee beverage unlike the previous year, when it was declined.

Centinaio expressed hope that the UNESCO National Commission will approve the bid by March 31 and send it to UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

In December 2017, the art of Neapolitan pizza-making won inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list. Last year, truffle hunting and extraction in Italy was also inscribed in the list.

