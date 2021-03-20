UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Prosecutor Demands Migrant Trial For Salvini

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:01 PM

Italy prosecutor demands migrant trial for Salvini

An Italian prosecutor formally asked a court Saturday for far-right leader Matteo Salvini to stand trial for kidnapping and abuse of office for blocking a migrant ship from disembarking in August 2019

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :An Italian prosecutor formally asked a court Saturday for far-right leader Matteo Salvini to stand trial for kidnapping and abuse of office for blocking a migrant ship from disembarking in August 2019.

It is the second such case relating to Salvini's time as interior minister, when he banned all NGO rescue boats from entering Italian ports -- and could see him jailed for 15 years.

But the leader of the League party, who was present for the court hearing in Palermo in Sicily, was typically defiant.

"The Palermo public prosecutor's office has requested an indictment and trial against me for kidnapping," he tweeted, adding: "Worried? Not at all.

"I am proud to have worked to protect my country, respecting the law, waking up Europe." The ship, operated by Spanish NGO Open Arms, spent days anchored off the island of Lampedusa while awaiting permission to disembark, as the situation on board deteriorated.

There were initially 147 mainly African migrants aboard, but all minors and some suffering health problems were allowed to disembark early.

Open Arms confirmed the prosecutor's request, adding: "Violating the rights of vulnerable people is a crime in any democratic country that respects the constitution and international conventions." The next hearing was set for April 17.

Salvini is facing a similar case over his decision to block around 100 migrants from disembarking from the Italian Gregoretti coastguard boat in July 2019.

His League party takes a hard line on migrants entering Italy, arguing his country bears an unfair burden as the first point of entry into Europe for those crossing on unstable boats from north Africa.

At the time he blocked the ships, Salvini was part of a coalition government led by Giuseppe Conte, and held the position of interior minister and deputy prime minister.

He has argued that the policy was not his alone, but was agreed by the government.

In August 2019, encouraged by favourable opinion poll ratings, Salvini provoked a political crisis in a bid to force new elections -- only for his coalition allies to form a new government without him.

Related Topics

Hearing Africa Prime Minister Kidnapping Europe Interior Minister Palermo Italy April July August 2019 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Sharma, Kohli fire India to record 224-2 in T20 En ..

38 seconds ago

Thai demonstrators clash with police at Grand Pala ..

40 seconds ago

Police crackdown halts protests ahead of Chad elec ..

43 seconds ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

17 minutes ago

DC cancels all kind of gatherings to curb the spre ..

45 seconds ago

New lockdowns in Europe, overseas fans banned at T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.