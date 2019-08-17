UrduPoint.com
Italy Prosecutors Probe Salvini Over Migrant Ship Limbo

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Italy prosecutors probe Salvini over migrant ship limbo

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged kidnapping and abuse of office after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini prevented a charity ship carrying rescued migrants from docking

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged kidnapping and abuse of office after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini prevented a charity ship carrying rescued migrants from docking.

While the Open Arms rescue ship lies anchored within swimming distance of southern island Lampedusa with 134 migrants on board including around 30 children, a Sicily prosecutor on Saturday sent judicial police to coastguard headquarters in Rome as part of the probe.

Police took records of communications between the interior ministry and rescue services in order to verify the chain of command for who is preventing the ship docking, the left-leaning Repubblica daily said.

The move came after the coastguard on Friday took the unprecedented step of writing to Salvini to say "there are no impediments of any kind to docking without delay."

