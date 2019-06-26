UrduPoint.com
Italy Public Deficit Down Slightly In Q1

Italy's public deficit amounted to 4.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2019, down from 4.2 percent a year earlier, the national statistics institute said Wednesday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Italy's public deficit amounted to 4.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2019, down from 4.2 percent a year earlier, the national statistics institute said Wednesday.

Seasonal differences meant comparisons could only be made on an annual basis, it added.

The country's tax burden in the first quarter was 38 percent -- up 0.3 percentage points on the same period last year, and the highest level since 2015, institute ISTAT said.

Italy risks being hit by unprecedented sanctions for running a huge debt and breaking spending promises to the EU.

Brussels is expected to open a disciplinary procedure against Italy, unless Rome finds a way to rejig its spending plans for 2019 and 2020.

The coalition of the far-right League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement was due to hold a key meeting Wednesday to agree on new targets, but the Corriere della Sera newspaper said it would likely be postponed over infighting.

