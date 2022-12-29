UrduPoint.com

Italy Ready To Become Guarantor Of Peace Agreement On Ukraine - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Italy Ready to Become Guarantor of Peace Agreement on Ukraine - Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Italy is ready to act as a guarantor of a possible peace agreement on Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

"There are difficulties in guaranteeing the peace process later, so I have told (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy that Italy is ready to become a guarantor of a possible peace agreement and is ready to assist in this process," Meloni told at a press conference.

In this regard, the Italian prime minister also announced her intention to visit Kiev before the end of February 2023, since "February 24 may become the date by which something can be done as part of an open initiative."

