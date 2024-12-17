Italy Ready To Engage With Syria, Urges 'maximum Caution': PM
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday her country was ready to engage with Syria's new leadership but urged "maximum caution", particularly over their treatment of Christians.
She said the rebels who seized power from Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive would be judged on their attitude towards minorities.
"Italy... is ready to engage with the new Syrian leadership, obviously in the context of assessments and actions shared with European and international partners," Meloni told parliament.
"The first signs seem encouraging but maximum caution is needed. Words must be followed by actions and we will judge the new Syrian authorities on their actions.
"The decisive element will be the attitude towards ethnic and religious minorities.
Rome holds the rotating presidency of the G7 this year.
Recent Stories
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
More Stories From World
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the King of Bhutan on National Day7 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido kills at least 34 people in Mozambique7 minutes ago
-
Italy ready to engage with Syria, urges 'maximum caution': PM7 minutes ago
-
Spain handed kind Women's Euro 2025 draw but holders England get tough group17 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 204037 minutes ago
-
Dogged India avoid follow-on as third Australia Test heads for draw37 minutes ago
-
Yoon lawyer says to fight insurrection charge in court: Yonhap57 minutes ago
-
France to impose nighttime curfew on 'devastated' Mayotte57 minutes ago
-
Unal's late stunner rescues Bournemouth in West Ham draw1 hour ago
-
Russian military's chemical weapons chief killed in Moscow blast1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir1 hour ago
-
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Rectify Residency Viol ..1 hour ago