Italy Ready To Evacuate About 50 Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Deputy Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:20 AM

Italy Ready to Evacuate About 50 Citizens From Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Deputy Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Italy is ready to evacuate about 50 citizens of the country from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, Italian Deputy Minister of Health Pierpaolo Sileri said.

On Wednesday, the Italian Foreign Ministry said that Rome would send a direct flight to Wuhan to evacuate Italian citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city.

"We are working to be ready for [their] return to the homeland within 48-72 hours. There will be about 50 people, who will return to Italy," Sileri told the Radio Radio broadcaster on late Wednesday.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread within China and to at least 15 other countries. Wuhan and several other cities of the Chinese province of Hubei have been isolated from other parts of the country to prevent the spread of the disease.

No confirmed cases of new coronavirus have been registered in Italy.

More Stories From World

