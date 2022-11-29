UrduPoint.com

Italy Ready To Help Ukraine In Restoring Power Grids Ahead Of Winter - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Italy is ready to provide Ukraine with technological assistance in restoring the work of its power grids ahead of winter, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Italy is ready to provide Ukraine with technological assistance in restoring the work of its power grids ahead of winter, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We must help Ukraine during this difficult period. Italy is ready to play its part through its businesses by directing the technological assistance needed to keep the power grid running. With that, we will try to ensure that winter does not become a tragedy for the Ukrainian people," the minister said upon arrival at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Tajani added that China, which he described as "a partner, but also a competitor," could play an important role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. According to the minister, Beijing may influence Russia in terms of peace negotiations.

The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry also noted the desire of NATO and Italy to protect the freedom and independence of some countries, including Moldova and Georgia.

Last week, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that Russian missile strikes had temporarily disconnected all nuclear power plants as well as the majority of thermal and hydro-power stations from the national power grid, leaving millions of people with no electricity. The next day, power supply to critical infrastructure was restored.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on Ukrainian special services.

