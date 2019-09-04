Italy Ready to Offer European Approach, Skills to Russian Far East - Ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Italy is ready to offer European approaches and skills to the Russian Far East to make it an economic powerhouse for experts of goods and services to neighboring states, Italian Ambassador in Russia Pasquale Terracciano said on Wednesday.

The remarks were made during the Russia-Europe business Dialogue session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which Russia's Vladivostok hosts from September 4 to 6. Speaking about the prospects for cooperation with the Russian Far East, the diplomat described Vladivostok as "the European city in the Far East."

"We can offer the European approach and we can offer European skills to make this powerhouse to export and sell products and services to the Far East... Here we can have this fusion of European and Asiatic approaches and we can offer products and services that have an added value," Terracciano said.

He noted that Italy was convinced that it had to combine the traditional concept of "Made in Italy" for selling Italian products in Russia, but also introduce a new "Made with Italy," which means offering Italian technologies and know-how to Russian companies for opening new productions.

At the same time, he stressed the need to boost cooperation between Italian and Russian small and medium businesses.

"What we would like to see more is also formation of new joint ventures between small and medium companies in Italy and in Russia," Terracciano said.

The diplomat also expressed the hope for the resumption of the Russia Small Business Fund that was suspended because of sanctions.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF.