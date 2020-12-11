Italy Ready to Relax Ban on Movement Within Country During Winter Holidays - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Italian cabinet is getting ready to ease restrictions on movement within the country during Christmas and New Year holidays, Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.

Under the current government decree, Italians are banned from traveling outside their region from December 21 to January 6, except for essential needs. Starting from December 25 and 26, as well as on January 1, the ban will cover movements between communes and cities.

According to the newspaper, the cabinet has taken into account the stance of presidents of some regions, as well as opinion of mayors, lawmakers and even ministers who criticize the strict lockdown during the upcoming holidays.

Luigi Di Maio, the foreign minister and the Five Star Movement's leader, for instance, has said that the ban on movement is "unreliable" and may circumvent people's compliance with "right" measures.

The official said that "it is absurd that we cannot move between small towns when there are cities with a million-strong population."

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to discuss relaxing restrictions on movement within Italian regions with the leaders of parliamentary party groups, but "it looks like the government's choice has already been made," the newspaper said.

The Democratic Party group leader in the Senate, Andrea Marcucci, said that the relevant decree could be modified as soon as next Monday.

Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries during the first wave of the pandemic, has so far confirmed over 1.7 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 62,000 deaths. On Thursday, the country reported nearly 17,000 new infections and 887 fatalities.