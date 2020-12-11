UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Ready To Relax Ban On Movement Within Country During Winter Holidays - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Italy Ready to Relax Ban on Movement Within Country During Winter Holidays - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Italian cabinet is getting ready to ease restrictions on movement within the country during Christmas and New Year holidays, Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.

Under the current government decree, Italians are banned from traveling outside their region from December 21 to January 6, except for essential needs. Starting from December 25 and 26, as well as on January 1, the ban will cover movements between communes and cities.

According to the newspaper, the cabinet has taken into account the stance of presidents of some regions, as well as opinion of mayors, lawmakers and even ministers who criticize the strict lockdown during the upcoming holidays.

Luigi Di Maio, the foreign minister and the Five Star Movement's leader, for instance, has said that the ban on movement is "unreliable" and may circumvent people's compliance with "right" measures.

The official said that "it is absurd that we cannot move between small towns when there are cities with a million-strong population."

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to discuss relaxing restrictions on movement within Italian regions with the leaders of parliamentary party groups, but "it looks like the government's choice has already been made," the newspaper said.

The Democratic Party group leader in the Senate, Andrea Marcucci, said that the relevant decree could be modified as soon as next Monday.

Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries during the first wave of the pandemic, has so far confirmed over 1.7 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 62,000 deaths. On Thursday, the country reported nearly 17,000 new infections and 887 fatalities.

Related Topics

Senate Christmas Holidays January May December From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

11 minutes ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

1 hour ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

50 minutes ago

Red Cross Volunteer Says Helping People in Pandemi ..

39 minutes ago

EU Leaders Seek Mutual Recognition of Coronavirus ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.