ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Italy is ready to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO by sending additional 1,400 troops, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Addressing the Italian parliament, he said that the NATO Council approved five-phased response plans at a meeting on Thursday, which aim at strengthening the position of deterrence in the east.

"For this, we are ready to provide about 1,400 people from the army, navy and aviation. Additional 2,000 soldiers are also available. The troops will be deployed in the NATO area of responsibility, and there is no explicit permission to cross the borders," Draghi said.