Italy Records 7,332 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday, Highest Ever Daily Amount - Officials

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Italy registered 7,332 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, which marks the highest daily amount of new cases since March

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Italy registered 7,332 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, which marks the highest daily amount of new cases since March.

According to the official update, the total number of cases stood at 372,799 on Wednesday with an increase of 7,332 compared to a day earlier.

On March 21, Italy recorded 6,557 new cases. Since the country has seen a decrease in new infections, but lately the numbers have been growing again.

