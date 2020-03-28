UrduPoint.com
Italy Records Almost 1,000 Virus Deaths In One-day Record

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:15 AM

Italy records almost 1,000 virus deaths in one-day record

Italy recorded a shocking spike in coronavirus deaths Friday with 969 new victims, the worst daily record for any country since the pandemic began

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy recorded a shocking spike in coronavirus deaths Friday with 969 new victims, the worst daily record for any country since the pandemic began.

The infection rate however continued its downward trend, with the civil protection agency reporting nearly 86,500 confirmed cases in Italy -- a 7.4 percent increase, down from around 8.0 percent in previous days.

